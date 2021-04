Reliance Industries' technology arm Jio Platforms has reported, for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021, a constant revenue of Rs 17,358 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 17,800 crore.

The constant net profit has come in at Rs 3,360 crore versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,420 crore. In the third quarter, the telecom giant had reported a profit of Rs 3,291 crore.

The cons EBITDA has been reported at Rs 8,573 crore versus our poll of Rs 8,400 crore. The cons EBITDA margin has come in at 46.9 percent versus an expected 47.2 percent.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) is Rs 138 versus the expected Rs 140.50 according to our poll.

The net subscriber addition in this quarter has been 15.4 million, according to the filing on stock exchanges.

The total subscriber base now stands at 426.2 million versus an expected 418 million by our poll.

