Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter

Reliance Jio announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on Friday, April 21. The telco's profit during the period went up 1.7 percent sequentially to Rs 4,716 crore almost inline with the estimates.
Reliance Jio's revenue for the three months stood at Rs 23,394 crore, rising 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. This was Reliance Jio's fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.
EBIDTA stood at Rs 12,210 crore, growing 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. While its margin came in at 52.2 percent — in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations.
