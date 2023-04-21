Breaking News
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
Terms and Conditions

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 21, 2023 5:26:36 PM IST (Published)

EBIDTA stood at Rs 12,210 crore, growing 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. While its margin came in at 52.2 percent — in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations.

Reliance Jio announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on Friday, April 21. The telco's profit during the period went up 1.7 percent sequentially to Rs 4,716 crore almost inline with the estimates.

Reliance Jio's revenue for the three months stood at Rs 23,394 crore, rising 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. This was Reliance Jio's fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.
(Will be updated)
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

