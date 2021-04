Reliance Jio will report its Q4 numbers on Friday and it is expected to be a subdued quarter.

The subscriber addition for the company has been muted for the last couple of months. This quarter it is expected at 7 million so the total subscribers would stand at 418 million.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to sharply come down to 7 percent and that is due to the removal of the interconnect charges effective January 1st.

CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a revenue decline of 3.7 percent. Profits could be slightly higher at about 4 percent owing to an improvement in margins.