Reliance Jio Q2FY22: Street expects 5.4% revenue growth; modest ARPU uptick

Reliance Industries will be reporting second-quarter numbers on Friday after market hours. The telecom giant's revenue growth is expected to rise5.4 percent quarter-on-quarter driven by subscriber ads and a modest price increase.

Margins and profits will be seen flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The street expects EBITDA at around 48 percent and profits around Rs 3,500 crore.

The key to track will be the subscriber additions. Last quarter Reliance Jio added 14.4 million subscribers. This quarter the consensus is that Jio will add 12 million subscribers. However, considering that August subscriber additions were fairly muted for the industry, according to the TRAI data, analysts belive that the second quarter additions will be lesser than the previous quarter.

RIL Q2FY22 earnings:

The average revenue per user (ARPU) was flat for the last two quarters. This quarter, analysts expect a modest nudge up in the ARPU to Rs 140.

The two triggers going ahead

A prepaid price increase for the industry

The launch of the Jio-Google smartphone

Disclosure : RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

