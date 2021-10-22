Reliance Jio Q2FY22: Profit at Rs 3,528 crore meets street estimate; ARPU beats estimates

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,528 crore in the second quarter of FY22 meeting street expectations of Rs 3,500 crore according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

The average revenue per user or ARPU, however, has beaten expectations handsomely coming in at Rs 143.60 versus an expectation of Rs 140.50, as per our poll. The company added 429.50 million subscribers in the reported period.

The standalone revenue has slightly missed estimates coming in at Rs 18,735 crore versus the poll reading of Rs 18,970 crore.

India's largest telecom operator has reported a standalone EBITDA at Rs 8,989 crore versus an expectation of Of Rs 9,150 crore. The EBITDA margin reading is at 48 percent which is exactly as per our estimate.

Mukesh Ambani in his statement about the quarterly performance said, "Jio, "Our digital services business continues to transform the broadband market in India and set new benchmarks for the industry."

Jio gained 6.49 lakh mobile users in August, leading the subscriber addition tally as the second-largest Bharti Airtel added 1.38 lakh users, according to TRAI data released on Wednesday. In contrast, Vodafone Idea lost 8.33 lakh subscribers during the month, although its losses were sharply lower compared to that in July.

(This copy will be updated shortly)