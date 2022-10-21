Reliance Jio clocks in margin over 50% for the 3rd consecutive quarter

Mini
Reliance Jio on Friday announced its financial results for the July to September quarter during which its margin came in at 51 percent, in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations.
Reliance Jio on Friday announced its financial results for the July to September quarter during which its margin came in at 51 percent, in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations. Analysts had expected the telco to clock above a 50 percent margin for the third consecutive quarter.
The company's during the period went up 4 percent sequentially to Rs 4,518 crore, marginally missing the poll estimate of Rs 4,555 crore.
Reliance Jio's revenue for the three-month period at Rs Rs 22,521 crore witnessed above 20 percent growth from the year-ago level for the third straight quarter.
