Reliance Jio’s profit grows 4% to Rs 4,518 crore

Reliance Industries telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday released its financial results for the July to September period during which its profit went up 4 percent sequentially to Rs 4,518 crore, marginally missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 4,555 crore.
The telco’s revenue came in at Rs 22,521 crore, up from Rs 21,873 crore in the April to June quarter.
