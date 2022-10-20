Reliance Jio’s strong subscriber base addition likely to drive revenue growth | Earnings preview

Mini Reliance Jio Q2 earnings preview: Analysts expect Jio to surpass Bharti Airtel and add eight to 10 million subscribers in September ended quarter, the highest addition for the second quarter in a row.

Reliance Industries is all set to announce its quarterly financial results for July to September period on Friday and the conglomerate’s telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to register sequential revenue growth on the back of a strong subscriber base addition.

Reliance Jio’s revenue is likely to grow by 5 percent to Rs 22,970 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 21,873 crore in the previous three-month period from April to June, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue shall witness a 22.6 percent increase, meaning the revenue growth shall sustain above 20 percent for the third consecutive quarter, analysts said.

According to them, growth in revenue will be driven by a strong subscriber base addition during the September ended quarter. In July, the company added 2.9 million subscribers, and 3.28 million in August , as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. The data for September is not out yet but analysts expect similar addition in subscriber count.

Telecom analysts expect Jio to surpass Bharti Airtel and add eight to 10 million subscribers in September ended quarter, the highest addition for the second quarter in a row. In the first quarter of the fiscal, the telco had added 9.7 million subscribers.

Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter is seen at Rs 179.5 compared to Rs 175.7 in June ended quarter. Analysts expect the reading to increase for the sixth consecutive quarter led by a higher number of days in the quarter and a better subscriber mix.

As per the poll, the telco’s profit after tax (PAT) shall rise to Rs 4,555 crore, up 5 percent from Rs 4,335 crore in the last quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to come in at Rs 11,633 crore versus Rs 10,964 crore in the previous quarter.

Margins, meanwhile, are likely to sustain over 50 percent for the third straight quarter, according to analysts who also said that they’ll be keenly watching out for the management’s commentary on 5G pricing and offtake of 5G volumes.