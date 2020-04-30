Reliance Jio Q4 profit surges 177% YoY to Rs 2,331 crore

Reliance Jio beat analysts estimates to report a 177 percent rise in profit to Rs 2,331 crore in the March 2020 quarter (Q4) supported by tariff hikes in December and incremental subscriber addition.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 840 crore in the same quarter last year, while, CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged a profit of Rs 1,840 crore for the company. On a QoQ basis, the profit of the telecom major rose over 72 percent. It had reported a profit of Rs 1,350 in the December quarter.

As per the statement, the company's subscriber base as of March 31, 2020, was at 38.75 crores, up 26.3 percent YoY. The company added 2.4 crore subscribers in the March quarter. Meanwhile, in December last year, the company had hiked tariffs by up to 40 percent.

Operating revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 14,835 crore, up nearly 27 percent versus Rs 11,715 crore in the year-ago period. It rose 6.2 percent on a QoQ basis, it said in a press release.

EBITDA also advanced by 43 percent to Rs 6,201 crore in Q4, while EBITDA margin was 41.8 percent as against 37 percent in the year-ago period.

The statement stated that average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter was at Rs 130.6 per subscriber per month, said the company. Engagement levels show a significant increase during the lockdown with no drop in network performance.

The telco added that total wireless data traffic during Q4 was 1,284 crore GB, up 34.3 percent YoY. Also, total voice traffic during the quarter was 87,634 crore minutes, up 21 percent YoY.

Last week, Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms - a deal that will help RIL cut debt and use WhatsApp to create an Indian e-commerce giant that could rival Amazon and Walmart.

Of the total investment, Rs 14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth and RIL will redeem optionally convertible preference shares worth Rs 28,598 crore, the press release said.

It added that this transaction values Jio Platforms at post money equity value of Rs 4,36,172 crore, which would place JPL amongst the top5 listed companies in India by market capitalisation within just three and half years of the launch of commercial services.

"Jio is embarking on the next leg of growth with a path-defining partnership with one of the world’s largest digital companies, Facebook. We are together determined to make India a truly digital society with best-in-class connectivity network complemented with disruptive digital technology platforms for entertainment, commerce, communication, finance, education and health harnessing world’s best tech capabilities. Our focus will be India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants, and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries.