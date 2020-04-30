Earnings Reliance Jio Q4 profit surges 177% YoY to Rs 2,331 crore Updated : April 30, 2020 07:25 PM IST Reliance Jio beat analysts estimates to report a 177 percent rise in profit to Rs 2,331 crore in the March 2020 quarte Operating revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 14,835 crore, up nearly 27 percent. The company's subscriber base as of March 31, 2020, was at 38.75 crores, up 26.3 percent First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365