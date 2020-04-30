  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Reliance Jio Q4 profit surges 177% YoY to Rs 2,331 crore

Updated : April 30, 2020 07:25 PM IST

Reliance Jio beat analysts estimates to report a 177 percent rise in profit to Rs 2,331 crore in the March 2020 quarte
Operating revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 14,835 crore, up nearly 27 percent.
The company's subscriber base as of March 31, 2020, was at 38.75 crores, up 26.3 percent
Reliance Jio Q4 profit surges 177% YoY to Rs 2,331 crore

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries announces rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore at Rs 1,257 per share

Reliance Industries announces rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore at Rs 1,257 per share

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Samsung beats Huawei in Q1 global 5G smartphone battle

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement