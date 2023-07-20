Reliance Jio earnings preview | Q1 numbers set to rise driven by subscriber growth and higher average revenue per user

The CNBC-TV18 poll, meanwhile, expects the telecom firm to post sequential revenue growth of 3.1 percent to Rs 24,124 crore. The telco's profit during the period is expected to go up 1.8 percent sequentially to Rs 4,800 crore as against Rs 4716 crore in the last quarter.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on July 21. As per a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts, Jio is expected to observe a moderate increase in revenue for the period from April to June 2023.

Currently, Reliance Jio holds the position of India's largest private telecom service provider, according to the most recent data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Notably, in the month of April, Jio witnessed a significant addition of 3.04 million mobile users. On the other hand, Airtel reported 76,328 additions due to recent tariff adjustments.

Meanwhile, Vi continued to face challenges, losing nearly three million customers, resulting in its mobile user base dwindling to 233.75 million by the end of April.

TRAI's data revealed that Jio's mobile user base grew to 433.27 million in April, while Airtel's remained stable at 370.98 million. India's overall mobile user base slightly decreased by 0.07 percent to approximately 1.143 billion. The wireless tele-density also experienced a marginal drop from 82.46 percent in March to 82.34 percent in April.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is projected to come in marginally higher at 52.5 percent.

Analysts estimate that during the first quarter of FY24, Jio might have added 8 million subscribers, compared to 6.4 million in the previous quarter (Q4). Additionally, the average revenue per user (ARPU) for Jio in the quarter ending June 30, 2023, is projected to be Rs 181, indicating a 1.3 percent growth from the previous quarter's Rs 178. The company's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service is witnessing strong traction.