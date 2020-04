Oil to telecom major Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,346 crore in the fourth of fiscal 2020. The consolidated profit in the previous quarter was Rs 11,640 crore while in the same quarter last year, it was Rs 10,362 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations was Rs 1.36 lakh crore while EBITDA during the quarter was at Rs 21,782 crore.

"In respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results," the company said.

Gross Refining Margin in Q4FY20 was at $8.9/bbl versus $9.2/bbl, down 3 percent QoQ.

Refining EBIT during the quarter was down 3.8 percent QoQ at Rs 5,706 crore while segment's EBIT margin was at 7.8 percent versus 6.6 percent, QoQ. Refining revenue was at Rs 84,854 crore versus Rs 1.03 lakh crore, QoQ.

