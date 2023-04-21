Reliance Q4 Results Live: Jio meets estimates, net profit at Rs 4,716 crore

Reliance Industries | Bernstein brought back Reliance Industries to its India portfolio within three months
US-based investment management firm Bernstein said that it was reintroducing Reliance Industries Ltd. in its Model India portfolio as the stock has become attractive after a sharp fall in its price over the past few months. (Here's why)
RIL Q4 Result Live | Reliance oil to chemical business is likely to ride boost from crude oil price fall in Q4
It is expected to be a good quarter for the oil to chemicals (O2C) business for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a couple of reasons. Both its sub branches, oil and gas and oil to chemicals are expected to show a positive uptick from the previous quarter. (Here's how the O2C business is likely to perform)
RIL Q4 Result Live | Reliance Industries revenue expected to go up 8.5%
Reliance Industries' revenue is projected to increase by approximately 8.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, while EBITDA may increase by approximately 5.2 percent and margins may be slightly under pressure compared to Reliance's performance in the previous quarter. (Here's how the Reliance Industries is likely to perform)
Reliance Industries Q4 Results | Jio operating margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
EBIDTA stood at Rs 12,210 crore, growing 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. While its margin came in at 52.2 percent — in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations. (Read more on Reliance Jio Q4)
Reliance Industries Live Updates | Reliance Jio reports earnings for March-ending quarter
Here's how the numbers fared against previous quarter:
|Q4FY23
|Q3FY23
|QoQ Change
|Profit (Rs crore)
|4,716
|4,638
|+1.7%
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|23,394
|22,998
|+1.7%
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|12,210
|12,009
|+1.7%
|Margin
|52.2%
|52.2%
|--
Reliance Industries Q4 | Reliance Jio reports earnings
The teleco arm of the conglomarate reports a net profit of Rs 4,716 crore for the quater under review. The revenue for the quarter came at Rs 23,394 crore. EBITDA at 12,210, while margin comes at 52.2 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Coverage on Reliance Industries Results
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage on Reliance Industries' March quarter results.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!