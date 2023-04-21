Breaking News
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
Reliance Q4 Results Live: Jio meets estimates, net profit at Rs 4,716 crore
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 21, 2023 5:56 PM IST (Updated)
Reliance Industries Q4 Results 2023 LIVE: Reliance Jio reports March quarter numbers in line with estimates. The net profit of the telecom arm of the conglomerate is at Rs 4,716 crore, up from Rs 4,638 crore in the preceding quarter.  Investors await financial results from other arms of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries | Bernstein brought back Reliance Industries to its India portfolio within three months

US-based investment management firm Bernstein said that it was reintroducing Reliance Industries Ltd. in its Model India portfolio as the stock has become attractive after a sharp fall in its price over the past few months. (Here's why)

Apr 21, 2023 5:49 PM

RIL Q4 Result Live | Reliance oil to chemical business is likely to ride boost from crude oil price fall in Q4

It is expected to be a good quarter for the oil to chemicals (O2C) business for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a couple of reasons. Both its sub branches, oil and gas and oil to chemicals are expected to show a positive uptick from the previous quarter. (Here's how the O2C business is likely to perform)

Apr 21, 2023 5:44 PM

RIL Q4 Result Live | Reliance Industries revenue expected to go up 8.5%

Reliance Industries' revenue is projected to increase by approximately 8.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, while EBITDA may increase by approximately 5.2 percent and margins may be slightly under pressure compared to Reliance's performance in the previous quarter. (Here's how the Reliance Industries is likely to perform)

 

Apr 21, 2023 5:39 PM

Reliance Industries Q4 Results | Jio operating margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter

EBIDTA stood at Rs 12,210 crore, growing 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. While its margin came in at 52.2 percent — in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations. (Read more on Reliance Jio Q4)

Apr 21, 2023 5:31 PM

Reliance Industries Live Updates | Reliance Jio reports earnings for March-ending quarter

Here's how the numbers fared against previous quarter:

  Q4FY23 Q3FY23 QoQ Change
Profit (Rs crore) 4,716 4,638 +1.7%
Revenue (Rs crore) 23,394 22,998 +1.7%
EBITDA (Rs crore) 12,210 12,009 +1.7%
Margin 52.2% 52.2%  --
Apr 21, 2023 5:29 PM

Reliance Industries Q4 | Reliance Jio reports earnings 

The teleco arm of the conglomarate reports a net profit of Rs 4,716 crore for the quater under review. The revenue for the quarter came at Rs 23,394 crore. EBITDA at 12,210, while margin comes at 52.2 percent. 

Apr 21, 2023 5:20 PM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Coverage on Reliance Industries Results

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage on Reliance Industries' March quarter results. 

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 21, 2023 5:19 PM
