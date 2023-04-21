English
Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Jio Financial Services' listing a new growth opportunity for investors, says Mukesh Ambani

Secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders of RIL will meet on May 2 to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures. Post the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will be renamed Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday, while announcing the conglomerate's fourth-quarter and year-end results, said the company's decision to demerge its financial services arm and list a new entity presents investors an opportunity get in the ground floor.

RIL will this year demarge its financial services arm and list the new entity, Jio Financial Services Ltd.
"This year ,we have proposed to demerge our financial services arm and list the new entity 'Jio Financial Services Ltd'. This gives our shareholders an opportunity to participate in an exciting new growth platform from inception," Ambani said in a statement.
Also read | Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Operating Margin above 50% for fifth consecutive quarter
Reliance Industries approved the demerger of the financial services arm in October 2022. Veteran Banker KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity.
Following the demerger, shares of Jio Financial Services will be listed on both BSE and NSE with its share capital rising to Rs 15,005 crore from Rs 232.1 crore, while the paid-up share capital will go up to Rs 6,766 crore from Rs 2.33 crore.
As per the earnings report released on Thursday, RIL's financial services segment brought in a consolidated revenue of Rs 134 crore, down from Rs 280 crore during the December quarter.
The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking, etc.
Click here for live updates from Reliance Industries Q4 earnings.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
X