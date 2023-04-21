Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Nifty 50 heavyweight reports highest-ever quarterly profit

Operating profit for the O2C business was also the highest ever despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows.

Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 19,299 crore for the January-March quarter, higher than the Rs 15,792 crore it reported during the December quarter, and Rs 16,203 crore during the year-ago-quarter.

This is the highest-ever quarterly net profit for the company.

The number was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 17,700 crore.

The record performance for the quarter was led by a rebound in O2C and continuing growth in the consumer business. For the full-year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 74,088 crore, a growth of 14 percent year-on-year.

Operating profit and net profit have both doubled over the last five years.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2.13 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.17 lakh crore during the December quarter and Rs 2.07 lakh crore during the same period last year. For financial year 2023, the company's revenue crossed the $100 billion mark.

Operating profit or EBITDA increased both sequentially as well as year-on-year, to Rs 38,440 crore. Margin for the period stood at 18.05 percent, higher than 16.2 percent in December and 15.1 percent last year.

For the quarter, refining margin was supported by strong global oil demand. The company also benefitted from sustained domestic demand and advantaged Ethane Cracking. There was also robust growth in domestic demand for downstream chemical products.

"I think the numbers are very good and they are marginally better than what the street was expecting," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities told CNBC-TV18. "In my opinion, the biggest trigger is the value unlocking opportunity, and how that is going to take place and if Jio Finance is any indication, and if they decide to split the company into three, which I think is a lot of the expectation and kind of a request from the street, if that is taking place in got to be really a big trigger," he said.

Reliance Jio

The telecom vertical also reported record revenue and operating profit during the quarter. Revenue increased for the fifth quarter in a row, while EBITDA for the digital services segment crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark.

Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 178.8 from Rs 178.2. Total subscribers for the period stood at 439.3 million from 432.9 million.

"Jio continues to digitally empower millions of citizens across the nation, extending True 5G reach to 2,300+ cities and towns in a short span of 6 months. With steady growth in mobility and FTTH subscriber base and an expanding bouquet of content and digital services, the Jio business continues to deliver impressive growth in operating profits," Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh D. Ambani was quoted as saying.

"I think growth has to come from higher yields. And that can be a really very positive effect, because the Jio platforms and telecom business is a high operating leverage business. So even marginal increases in the yields can have a disproportionate positive impact on the bottom line of the company," Mehta said.

O2C Business

Operating profit for the O2C business was also the highest ever in financial year 2023. This despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows. "Our oil and gas segment also delivered very strong growth and is now poised to contribute nearly 30 percent of India’s domestic gas production," the company statement said.

The performance in the March 2023 ended quarter was impacted by windfall gains tax or special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 711 crore and weak PP and polyester margins.

"The O2C business has an element of gas pricing which has not yet been completely factored in. The petchem business is probably is the one that has gone into a steady state on both revenue and margins but refining will continue to have its own share of ups and downs given global geopolitical situations," market expert Prakash Diwan said. "O2C is the core business, it is the oldest business and if that were to fire then it becomes a very strong base for the capital intensive nature of other businesses to be sustained," he said.

Retail

Stores saw footfalls of over 780 million, registering a growth of 50 percent year-on-year. New commerce business crossed a milestone of 3 million merchant partners, up 45 percent from last year.

For the full year, the business delivered robust like-for-like growth across consumption baskets.

"Retail is definitely far ahead of what we were looking at. So pretty, pretty decent set of numbers coming through. And obviously FY23 turns out to be another record year to that extent," Probal Sen of ICICI Securities said.

"All put together I think it makes it more attractive for a long term investor to buy. However we are in an environment where FIIs have been selling, ETFs have been exiting and that is why the stock remains under some sort of pressure. However I think it is absolutely on its way to Rs 3000+ mark in the next 12 months given the Q4FY23 earnings." Diwan said.