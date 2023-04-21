English
Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Nifty 50 heavyweight reports highest-ever quarterly profit

By Hormaz Fatakia  Apr 21, 2023 8:25:15 PM IST (Updated)

Operating profit for the O2C business was also the highest ever despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows.

Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 19,299 crore for the January-March quarter, higher than the Rs 15,792 crore it reported during the December quarter, and Rs 16,203 crore during the year-ago-quarter.

This is the highest-ever quarterly net profit for the company.
The number was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 17,700 crore.
The record performance for the quarter was led by a rebound in O2C and continuing growth in the consumer business. For the full-year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 74,088 crore, a growth of 14 percent year-on-year.
Operating profit and net profit have both doubled over the last five years.
Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2.13 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.17 lakh crore during the December quarter and Rs 2.07 lakh crore during the same period last year.
Operating profit or EBITDA increased both sequentially as well as year-on-year, to Rs 38,440 crore. Margin for the period stood at 18.05 percent, higher than 16.2 percent in December and 15.1 percent last year.
For the quarter, refining margin was supported by strong global oil demand. The company also benefitted from sustained domestic demand and advantaged Ethane Cracking. There was also robust growth in domestic demand for downstream chemical products.
Reliance Jio
The telecom vertical also reported record revenue and operating profit during the quarter. Revenue increased for the fifth quarter in a row, while EBITDA for the digital services segment crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark.
Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 178.8 from Rs 178.2. Total subscribers for the period stood at 439.3 million from 432.9 million.
"Jio continues to digitally empower millions of citizens across the nation, extending True 5G reach to 2,300+ cities and towns in a short span of 6 months. With steady growth in mobility and FTTH subscriber base and an expanding bouquet of content and digital services, the Jio business continues to deliver impressive growth in operating profits," Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh D. Ambani was quoted as saying.
This is a developing story.
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 7:41 PM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL)Reliance Industries q4
X