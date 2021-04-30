Reliance Industries Q4 cons net profit rises to Rs 13,227 cr; revenue at Rs 1.49 lk cr; O2C biz revenue jumps 20% Updated : April 30, 2021 08:37:42 IST The oil to chemical (O2C) business revenue was at Rs 1.01 lakh crore as compared to Rs 83,838 crore, QoQ. The O2C business comprises refining & marketing and petrochemicals businesses. Published : April 30, 2021 07:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply