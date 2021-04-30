Reliance Industries Q4 cons net profit rises to Rs 13,227 cr; revenue at Rs 1.49 lk cr; O2C biz revenue jumps 20%

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, registering a growth of 1 percent as compared to Rs 13,101 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit was lower than CNBC-TV18 Analysts' poll estimates of Rs 14,800 crore.

Consolidated revenue of the company during Q4FY21 rose 33 percent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore from Rs 1.12 lakh crore, QoQ, beating estimates of Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

On the operational front, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 8.2 percent to Rs 23,351 crore from Rs 21,566 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 15.6 percent from 18.3 percent, QoQ.

For FY21, RIL's revenue was at Rs 539,238 crore, EBITDA was at Rs 97,580 crore and net profit for the year was Rs 53,739 crore.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's oil to chemical (O2C) business revenue jumped 20.4 percent to Rs 1.01 lakh crore as compared to Rs 83,838 crore, QoQ.

O2C business EBIT increased to Rs 9,177 crore from Rs 7,647 crore, while the segment's EBIT margin was flat at 9.1 percent, QoQ,

In February, Reliance Industries announced reorganisation of its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a wholly-owned subsidiary - Reliance O2C Limited.

The O2C business comprises refining & marketing and petrochemicals businesses.

"We have registered robust recovery in O2C and retail segment, and resilient growth in Digital Services business. Sustained high utilization rates across sites and improvement in downstream product deltas, as well as transportation fuel margins, aided O2C earnings growth," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Industries' technology arm Jio Platforms reported a net profit of Rs 3,360 crore, higher than Rs 3,4291 crore in the previous quarter. Jio's revenue was at Rs 17,358 crore.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter was at Rs 138 versus CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll of Rs 140.50.

The company's net addition of subscribers in Q4FY21 was at 15.3 million.

"Our consumer businesses have proved to be a digital and physical lifeline for the nation in these challenging times. Jio’s high-speed connectivity services enabled millions of Indians work from home, study from home and even receive healthcare from home," Ambani said.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of RIL reported a net profit of Rs 2,247 crore during the quarter under review.

Revenue for the quarter surged 24.4 percent at Rs 47,064 crore after the company delivered a resilient performance against the backdrop of an unprecedented and challenging operating environment, arising from the COVID pandemic situation that emerged at the start of the year.

"Reliance Retail ensured safe supplies of essentials goods and services to customer homes. And while COVID-19 has disrupted livelihoods, we have added nearly 75,000 jobs to the economy, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and their families," he added.

On Friday, the shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.42 percent lower at Rs 1994.45 apiece on the BSE.