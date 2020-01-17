#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Reliance Industries Q3 net profit at Rs 11,640 crore, beats estimates

Updated : January 17, 2020 06:48 PM IST

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore.
CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 11,333 crore for the quarter under review.
