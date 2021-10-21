Reliance Industries Q2FY22 preview: Street expects 12.8% consolidated revenue growth

Reliance Industries stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2745 on October 19 and is up over 40 percent in the last 6 months.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its Q2FY22 earnings on October 22. A poll of market analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 poll expects consolidated revenues to grow by 12.8 percent to Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to rise by 7 percent at Rs 24,970 crore quarter on quarter (QoQ). While the profits are expected to grow by 5.4 percent at Rs 12,946 crore.

Reliance Jio is expected to report growth in both ARPUs (average revenue per user) as well as subscribers. While the retail business is expected to see the strongest recovery as footfalls improved post opening of the economy. Nomura has forecasted an EBITDA growth of 53 percent QoQ in the retail vertical. However petchem EBITD is expected to decline by 15 percent in Q2.

Reliance Industries stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2745 on October 19 and is up over 40 percent in the last 6 months. The big trigger for Reliance in the past few months has been the multiple investments made by the company in green energy companies globally. Between August and October Reliance acquired a stake in 4 companies globally - namely REC Solar, NexWafe, Ambri and S&W Solar in order to further its green energy foray.

