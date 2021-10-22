Reliance Industries Q2: Rs 13,680 crore net profit beats Street estimates, oil-to-chemicals revenue at Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 13,680 crore for the quarter ended September, up 11.5 percent sequentially.

Quarterly revenues stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore for the conglomerate in the July-September period, compared to Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted Reliance Industries to post a strong set of financial results, with net profit estimated at Rs 12,946 crore on revenues of Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 26,020 crore in the three months to September 30, as against Rs 23,368 crore in the previous quarter. Its EBITDA margin came in at 15.5 percent, as against 16.7 percent in the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts had expected the company's EBITDA at Rs 24,970 crore and the EBITDA margin at 15.7 percent.

"As the pandemic retreats, I am pleased that Reliance has posted a strong performance in 2Q FY22. This demonstrates the inherent strengths of our businesses and the robust recovery of the Indian and global economies. All our businesses reflect growth over pre-COVID levels. Our operational and financial performance reflects sharp recovery in the retail segment and sustained growth in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and Digital Services business," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

"We continue to make steady progress in accelerating our foray into New Energy and New Materials business. Our partnership approach and the desire to bring India to the forefront of global transition to clean and green transition is underscored by our recent investments in some of the best companies in the world in the solar and green energy space,” he added.

Revenue from the oil-to-chemicals (OTC) business rose 16.7 percent sequentially to Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the July-September period.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from the OTC unit were at Rs 10,747 crore in Q2, as against Rs 10,394 crore in the previous quarter. The EBIT margin in the vertical was at 8.9 percent in the three months to September 30, as against 10.1 percent in the June quarter.

Revenue from the oil and gas business increased 28.3 percent sequentially to Rs 1,644 crore.

Revenue from the retail unit -- Reliance Retail Ventures -- increased 17.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 45,450 crore. ( Read more on Reliance Retail earnings

Digital services

The conglomerate's digital arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm, reported a 2.1 percent on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 3,728 crore. Revenue rose 4.3 percent to Rs 23,222 crore.

Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) came in at Rs 143.6 per month, higher than analysts' prediction of Rs 140.5 per month. ( Read more on Jio earnings

Reliance Industries shares ended 0.2 percent higher at Rs 2,627.1 apiece on BSE ahead of the company's earnings announcement. The headline Sensex index declined 0.2 percent.