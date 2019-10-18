Reliance Industries Q2: Net profit beats street expectations at Rs 11,262 crore

Reliance has come out with its second-quarter results. The net profit has come in at Rs 11,262 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 10,803 crore. When compared quarterly, the net profit has risen 11.5 percent versus Rs 10,104 crore in the first quarter. This is the highest quarterly profit posted by Reliance Industries.

Revenue is a miss when compared to street expectations and has come in at Rs 1.48 lakh crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The revenue reading is down 5.4 percent versus Rs 1.57 crore last quarter.

The gross refining margin has meet expectations and has come in at $9.40/bbl versus CNBC-TV18 poll Of $9.50/bbl. This stood at $8.10/bbl in the first quarter.

The company's EBITDA has come in at Rs 22,152 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 22,269 crore.

The EBITDA margin reading is at 14.91 percent versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of 14.3%.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries said, "The Company has reported record net profit for the quarter. These excellent results reflect benefits of our integrated Oil to Chemicals (O2C) value chain and the rapid scale-up of our Consumer businesses. During this quarter, our O2C businesses gained from favourable fuel margins environment, feedstock sourcing flexibility and higher petrochemicals volumes. Our O2C business, with new partnerships, is best placed to pursue growth and substantial value creation."

RELIANCE JIO

Mukesh Ambani's telecom arm, Reliance Jio has posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,090 crore.

The revenue reading is at Rs 12,354 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 12,400 crore.

ARPU or average revenue per user has met expectations bang on at Rs 120. In the first quarter, this stood at Rs 122.

The total subscriber base stands at 355.2 million which is an addition of 24 million from the first quarter.

The EBITDA margin stands at 41.8 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 40.1 percent.

Commenting on the Jio numbers, Mukesh Ambani said, "Jio is now geared to kick-start other growth engines. We are still adding more than 1 crore new customers every month."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

