    Reliance Industries Q1FY22 results: Net profit at Rs 12,273 crore, beats estimates; revenue at Rs 1.40 lakh crore

    Reliance Industries Q1FY22 results: Net profit at Rs 12,273 crore, beats estimates; revenue at Rs 1.40 lakh crore

    
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    

    Reliance Industries Q1FY22 consolidated revenue from operations during Q1FY22 was at Rs 1.40 lakh crore as against Rs 1.49 lakh crore, QoQ.

    Reliance Industries Q1FY22 results: Net profit at Rs 12,273 crore, beats estimates; revenue at Rs 1.40 lakh crore
    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the energy-to-digital conglomerate, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,273 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, beating CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 10,845 crore. The net profit fell 7.2 percent from Rs 13,227 crore in the previous quarter.
    The company's consolidated revenue from operations during Q1FY22 was at Rs 1.40 lakh crore as against Rs 1.49 lakh crore, QoQ. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had estimated revenue of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.
    At the operating level, EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization was at Rs 23,368 crore, witnessing a marginal growth as compared to Rs 23,351 crore, QoQ, and estimated Rs 23,308 crore.
    EBITDA margin in the June 2021 quarter improved to 16.70 percent from 15.6 percent in the March quarter and estimates of 15.1 percent.
    On Friday, shares of Reliance Industries ended 0.74 percent lower at Rs 2,105.20 apiece on the BSE.
    (This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
    (Disclosure
    : Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Motors295.55 -7.00 -2.31
    Grasim1,549.50 -32.55 -2.06
    Larsen1,611.75 -30.40 -1.85
    Adani Ports680.05 -11.75 -1.70
    Tech Mahindra1,131.00 -17.60 -1.53
