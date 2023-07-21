Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Strong contribution from consumer, upstream business offsets decline in O2C

Reliance Industries has declared a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.

Nifty 50 heavyweight and Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd . reported a net profit of Rs 16,011 crore, compared to Rs 17,955 crore during the same period last year.

The company reported revenue of Rs 2.07 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.19 lakh crore last year. Operating profit of Rs 38,093 crore was higher than the Rs 37,997 crore in the same quarter last year, while EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points year-on-year to 18.3 percent from 17.3 percent.

“I have been positive on Reliance for some time and I have been maintaining my view that the value unlocking opportunity inside Reliance Industries is humongous. We have just seen the Jio Financial segregation happening but the big deal for the investors will be when Jio Platforms and the retail gets segregated and at some point of time maybe even the green energy business also will get separated. So these will be huge value unlocking opportunities. So as far as I am concerned for a long term investor he should definitely have Reliance in his portfolio," Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Inditrade Capital said.

Lets take a look at how the company's various business segments fared:

O2C Business

There has been a 60-70 percent decline in fuel cracks from exceptionally high levels in the previous year. While fuel cracks corrected sequentially, and year-on-year, they remain above the mid-cycle level with strong global demand.

Oil & Gas Business

Revenue for the business increased to Rs 4,632 crore from Rs 3,625 crore during the same period last year, while EBITDA for this business stood at Rs 4,015 crore from Rs 2,737 crore last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 87 percent from 76 percent last year.

"Reliance’s strong operating and financial performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of our diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to demand across industrial and consumer segments," Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries, Mukesh D. Ambani was quoted as saying.

Reliance Retail

The segment reported its highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and margin. Revenue growth on a year-on-year basis stood at 19.5 percent, while operating profit or EBITDA stood at Rs 5,151 crore, a growth of 33.8 percent from the same period last year. EBITDA margin also expanded by 80 basis points year-on-year to 7.4 percent from 6.6 percent.

"First and foremost, I think retail business has definitely, I think moved up and moved up very, very sharply. Not though completely surprising because I think the way in which the company has been acquiring their brands, their own brands and I think those brands also have actually started contributing not only to the revenue but also to the margins," Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said.

Jio Platforms

Average revenue per user during the quarter stood at Rs 180.50 from Rs 175.7 last year. Total customer base stood at 448.5 million from 419.9 million last year. Jio also reported strong, double-digit EBITDA growth of 15 percent year-on-year.

"Going forward I think any kind of potential ARPU increase, price hikes and the pace of adoption of 5G thanks to the introduction of Bharat handset, are the driving vectors going ahead. So these numbers are very encouraging from the fact that Jio has been able to consolidate all the efforts that have gone in in the last four quarters on sim rationalisation, pricing plans, all of that is now coming into the picture. Margins have been maintained, there is no let-up on that- 52.3 percent EBITDA is definitely very impressive," Market Expert Prakash Diwan said.

Reliance Industries' demerged financial services arm had a discovery price of Rs 261.50 and it will remain so until the listing takes place. "The process of demerger of the financial services business – Jio Financial Services Limited – is on track with key approvals in place. I firmly believe that Jio Financial Services is uniquely positioned to foster financial inclusion in India,” the CMD said.