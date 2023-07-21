RIL Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries set to announce June quarter earnings today, shares slip over 2%

RIL Q1 results LIVE: Reliance Retail revenue may rise 20% as consumer sentiment recovers
Reliance Industries' retail arm Reliance Retail is likely to witness a topline of Rs 70,421 crore, a jump of 1.6 percent from Rs 69,288 crore in the previous quarter, estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities suggest.
However, on a year-on-year basis, the company’s revenue might be up over 20 percent at this level.
During the first quarter of the fiscal, Reliance Retail is likely to have seen a gradual recovery in consumer sentiment, while its operating income or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) will be driven by the increased store footprint and operating leverage, the brokerage believes.
The first quarter of the fiscal is likely to be a mixed bag for Reliance Industries with the refining business under pressure, while the consumer business is expected to be steady.
Reliance Industries Ltd., the company with the second-biggest weightage on the Nifty 50 index will be reporting its June quarter results on Friday, July 21.