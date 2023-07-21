RIL Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries set to announce June quarter earnings today, shares slip over 2%

CNBC TV18
    earnings NewsRIL Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries set to announce June quarter earnings today, shares slip over 2%

    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 21, 2023 2:03 PM IST (Published)
    Summary

    Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Q1 Results Live: Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate will announce its results for the April to June 2023 quarter on July 21, post market hours. The quarter is likely to be a mixed bag with the refining business under pressure, while the consumer business is expected to be steady. As per estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities its retail arm Reliance Retail is likely to witness a topline of Rs 70,421 crore. Track RIL Q1 Results LIVE here

    RIL Q1 results LIVE: Reliance Retail revenue may rise 20% as consumer sentiment recovers

    Reliance Industries' retail arm Reliance Retail is likely to witness a topline of Rs 70,421 crore, a jump of 1.6 percent from Rs 69,288 crore in the previous quarter, estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities suggest.

    However, on a year-on-year basis, the company’s revenue might be up over 20 percent at this level.

    During the first quarter of the fiscal, Reliance Retail is likely to have seen a gradual recovery in consumer sentiment, while its operating income or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) will be driven by the increased store footprint and operating leverage, the brokerage believes.

    Jul 21, 2023 2:38 PM

    RIL Q1 results LIVE: Reliance earnings likely to be a mixed bag, suggests CNBC-TV18 poll 

    The first quarter of the fiscal is likely to be a mixed bag for Reliance Industries with the refining business under pressure, while the consumer business is expected to be steady.

    Here's a look at what CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts suggests 

    Jul 21, 2023 2:09 PM

    Reliance Industries Q1 result today 

    Reliance Industries Ltd., the company with the second-biggest weightage on the Nifty 50 index will be reporting its June quarter results on Friday, July 21.

    Jul 21, 2023 2:01 PM
