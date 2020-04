Reliance Industries on Thursday announced a rights issue of 1:15 at Rs 1,257 a piece. An existing RIL shareholder can subscribe to one share for Rs 1257, for every 15 shares he or she already owns in the company. This is a discount of Rs 210 or 14 percent to the the stock's closing price of Rs 1467 on April 30.

The company will raise Rs 53,125 crore through the rights issue, the largest by an Indian company. This is the first rights issue by the company in three decades.

"The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and will enable shareholders to phase out the outlay on their investment over a period of time," the company said in its release.

Including the rights issue, the company expects to complete capital raising totaling over Rs 1.04 lakh crore during this quarter. This includes the Rs 43,547 crore investment by Facebook in Jio Platforms, and the previous investment by British Petroleum in FY2019-20.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,346 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The consolidated profit in the previous quarter was Rs 11,640 crore while in the same quarter last year, it was Rs 10,362 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations was Rs 1.36 lakh crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation wasRs 21,782 crore.

"In addition to the FB investment, the board was informed that RIL has received strong interest from other strategic and financial investors and is in good shape to announce a similar sized investment in the coming months," the company release said.

"With a strong visibility to these equity infusions, the Board was informed that RIL is set to achieve net zero debt status ahead of its own aggressive timeline," the release said.