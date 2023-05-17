English
REC posts highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 3,065 crore in January-March quarter

By CNBC-TV18 May 17, 2023 10:54:27 PM IST (Published)

Shares of REC Ltd ended at Rs 133.15, up by Rs 0.55, or 0.41 percent on the BSE.

State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday recorded its highest ever quarterly and yearly profit at Rs 3,001 crore and Rs 11,055 crore respectively (on a standalone basis).

It posted a 33 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,065.37 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2022-23 on account of higher income.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,301.33 crore during the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22, REC said in a regulatory filing.
