Real estate firm Puravankara back in black in Q4, sees highest-ever sales in FY23

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday, May 26, reported a net profit of Rs 28.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 22 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 389 crore, up 31.6 percent against Rs 295.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the Bengaluru-based company said.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 60 percent to Rs 16.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 40.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin stood at 4.2 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 13.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

As on March 31, 2023, the balance collections from sold units (completed plus ongoing) in all launched projects stood at Rs 2,967 crore. The total value of unsold inventory, including new launches in FY23, stood at Rs 11,232 crore and the total estimated surplus from all completed and ongoing projects is Rs 6,550 crore.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 2,208 core and the net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.11 for the fourth quarter. The weighted average cost of debt stood at 11.31 percent as of March 31, 2023.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara, said, in FY23 the company achieved the highest-ever sales revenue of Rs 3,107 crore. This exemplary performance can primarily be attributed to new launches and continued progress in the execution of the company's ongoing projects, also resulting in strong collections of Rs 2,258 crore.

Shares of Puravankara Ltd ended at Rs 83.13, up by Rs 1.05, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.