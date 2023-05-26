Real estate firm Puravankara back in black in Q4, sees highest-ever sales in FY23

The company reported a net profit of Rs 28.2 crore versus a net loss of Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Puravankara Ltd ended at Rs 83.13, up by Rs 1.05, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday, May 26, reported a net profit of Rs 28.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 22 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 389 crore, up 31.6 percent against Rs 295.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the Bengaluru-based company said.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 60 percent to Rs 16.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 40.3 crore in the year-ago period.