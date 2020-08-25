Earnings Reading Q1 earnings: These stocks were the top upgrades and downgrades by MOSL Updated : August 25, 2020 02:10 PM IST Financials, telecom, oil & gas and healthcare should contribute to the incremental growth in Nifty profits in FY21, said MOSL On the other hand, autos, capital goods, cement, metals and utilities sectors are expected to drag Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply