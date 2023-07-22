RBL Bank Q1 results: Net profit surges 43% to Rs 288 crore

RBL Bank Q1 results: Analysts had anticipated a profit of Rs 257 crore for the April-June period.

Private lender RBL Bank on July 22 announced a net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. This figure represents a notable increase from the Rs 201 crore earned in the same period of the previous year, surpassing expectations.

Analysts had anticipated a profit of Rs 257 crore for the April-June period.

As of July 21, RBL Bank's stock closed at Rs 221.70, registering a 0.93 percent increase compared to the previous day's closing price.

In contrast, the benchmark Sensex experienced a 1.31 percent decline, closing at 66,684.26.