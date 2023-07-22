CNBC TV18
    RBL Bank Q1 results: Net profit surges 43% to Rs 288 crore

    RBL Bank Q1 results: Net profit surges 43% to Rs 288 crore

    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 22, 2023 1:39:16 PM IST (Updated)

    RBL Bank Q1 results: Analysts had anticipated a profit of Rs 257 crore for the April-June period.

    Private lender RBL Bank on July 22 announced a net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. This figure represents a notable increase from the Rs 201 crore earned in the same period of the previous year, surpassing expectations.

    As of July 21, RBL Bank's stock closed at Rs 221.70, registering a 0.93 percent increase compared to the previous day's closing price.
    In contrast, the benchmark Sensex experienced a 1.31 percent decline, closing at 66,684.26.
    First Published: Jul 22, 2023 1:24 PM IST
