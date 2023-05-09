Raymond Q4 net dips 26% despite revenue rise, declares dividend of Rs 3/share

Raymond Chairman, and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said FY23 has been a year of exponential growth, with net profit doubling. Shares of Raymond Ltd ended at Rs 1,599.55, up by Rs 12.85, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Diversified group Raymond Ltd on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 26.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 194.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 263.3 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,150.2 crore, up 9.8 percent against Rs 1,958.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 18.4 percent to Rs 336.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 284.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 15.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 14.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

For FY23, Raymond delivered the highest-ever revenue and EBITDA of Rs 8,337 crore and Rs 1,322 crore, respectively. The company clocked a healthy double-digit growth of 31 percent during the year led by a strong momentum and a robust performance.

With Q4FY23, Raymond has demonstrated a strong revenue and profitable performance for six consecutive quarters. The company substantially reduced consolidated net debt by Rs 399 crore, which stands at Rs 689 crore as on March 31, 2023, compared to Rs 1,088 crore as on March 31, 2022.

The branded textile segment reported sales of Rs 902 crore against Rs 886 crore in Q4FY22. The segment reported a healthy EBITDA margin of 21.8 percent supported by operational efficiencies.

The branded apparel segment reported topline growth of 19 percent with sales at Rs 332 crore in Q4FY23 compared to Rs 279 crore in the same quarter last year. The segment reported a strong EBITDA margin of 15.8 percent driven by operational efficiencies.

In The Raymond Shop (TRS) network, the company witnessed a 27 percent increase in bill values. Our retail store network added 58 stores on a net basis during the year leading to 1,409 stores (TRS and EBOs) as on March 31, 2023, the company stated.

The real estate segment received a total booking value of Rs 1,609 crore for the launched inventory in all three projects. The business delivered a strong sales performance of Rs 289 crore along with an EBITDA margin of 24.3 percent for the quarter.

In its three projects in Thane, the company received bookings for 300 units with a value of Rs 473 crore during the quarter. Overall, 80 percent of total units have been sold in Ten X Habitat & Address by GS projects and 25 percent of launched units in TenX Era projects.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman, and Managing Director of Raymond, said FY23 has been a year of exponential growth, as the company doubled net profit compared to the previous year with strong growth in revenues delivered across all businesses.

The board of directors recommended payment of a dividend of 30 percent on the equity share capital i.e. Rs 3 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

Shares of Raymond Ltd ended at Rs 1,599.55, up by Rs 12.85, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.