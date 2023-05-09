English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsRaymond Q4 net dips 26% despite revenue rise, declares dividend of Rs 3/share

Raymond Q4 net dips 26% despite revenue rise, declares dividend of Rs 3/share

Raymond Q4 net dips 26% despite revenue rise, declares dividend of Rs 3/share
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 9, 2023 5:31:37 PM IST (Published)

Raymond Chairman, and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said FY23 has been a year of exponential growth, with net profit doubling. Shares of Raymond Ltd ended at Rs 1,599.55, up by Rs 12.85, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Diversified group Raymond Ltd on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 26.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 194.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 263.3 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,150.2 crore, up 9.8 percent against Rs 1,958.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


At the operating level, EBITDA increased 18.4 percent to Rs 336.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 284.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X