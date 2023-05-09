Raymond Q4 net dips 26% despite revenue rise, declares dividend of Rs 3/share

Raymond Chairman, and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said FY23 has been a year of exponential growth, with net profit doubling. Shares of Raymond Ltd ended at Rs 1,599.55, up by Rs 12.85, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Diversified group Raymond Ltd on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 26.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 194.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 263.3 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,150.2 crore, up 9.8 percent against Rs 1,958.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.