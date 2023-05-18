The Ramco Cements Q4 net profit grows 23% to Rs 152 crore, beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of The Ramco Cements Ltd ended at Rs 792.65, up by Rs 4.45, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

The Ramco Cements Ltd, a part of the diversified conglomerate Ramco Group, on Thursday, posted a 22.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 152 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 99.5 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 2,568 crore during the period under review, up 50.2 percent against Rs 1,710 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,185 crore for the quarter under review.