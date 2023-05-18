English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsThe Ramco Cements Q4 net profit grows 23% to Rs 152 crore, beats estimates

The Ramco Cements Q4 net profit grows 23% to Rs 152 crore, beats estimates

The Ramco Cements Q4 net profit grows 23% to Rs 152 crore, beats estimates
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 18, 2023 6:44:15 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of The Ramco Cements Ltd ended at Rs 792.65, up by Rs 4.45, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

The Ramco Cements Ltd, a part of the diversified conglomerate Ramco Group, on Thursday, posted a 22.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 152 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 99.5 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 2,568 crore during the period under review, up 50.2 percent against Rs 1,710 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 2,185 crore for the quarter under review.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X