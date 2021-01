Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Monday announced a 20.23 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, at Rs 45.64 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company’s net profit in the third quarter of the last fiscal stood at Rs 37.96 crore, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company for the quarter under review went up by 6.33 percent to Rs 578.11 crore compared to Rs 543.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. ”During the current crop season, our business has witnessed a favourable demand resulting in overall growth of 7 percent. In the domestic market, growth in Rabi’s sowing area was supportive and our domestic crop care business grew by 15 percent and seeds business by 38 percent albeit on a smaller base, Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.