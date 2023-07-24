Rajratan Global Wire maintains volume growth guidance of 20% for FY24

Sunil Chordia, Chairman and MD of Rajratan Global Wire, remains positive about the future and is committed to achieving a 20 percent volume growth for the fiscal year 2024.

Rajratan Global Wire on Monday (July 24) reported a 19 percent decline in revenues compared to the previous year as the company faced challenges in both volumes and margins during this period.

However, Sunil Chordia, chairman and managing director, remains positive about the future and is committed to achieving a 20 percent volume growth for the fiscal year 2024.

Chordia said, "We stay on our guidance for 20 percent volume growth this year, and we do not want to lose the market share. The volume growth has happened in Thailand, from quarter four to quarter one, there is a volume growth, but margins have come down. Now you will see that margins will also improve and volume will further go up from this quarter."

In an effort to bolster growth, Rajratan Global Wire plans to aggressively pursue volume expansion in Thailand and explore opportunities to attract new customers globally.

Chordia also mentioned that their business in Thailand is exposed to international markets, which have witnessed a significant decrease in raw material prices of around 30-35 percent over the last four quarters since China reopened its global trade.

Despite facing challenges and experiencing a 25 percent decline in realisations from peak levels, Chordia remains hopeful about the company's future, anticipating positive developments in both volumes and margins starting from the current quarter.

At present, Rajratan Global Wire holds a 21 percent market share in Thailand. Chordia has ambitious plans to increase this market share to 30 percent in the current year. In India, the company's market share remains steady at 44-45 percent.