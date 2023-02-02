Railways’ revenue soars, passenger segment earnings up 73% till Jan 2023

The Ministry of Railways said it revenue from the reserved passenger segment between April 2022 and January 2023 increased 48 percent, while earnings from the unreserved segment saw a 361 percent leap.

Indian Railways, on Thursday, February 2, announced a 73 percent increase in revenue from the passenger segment in FY23. The Ministry of Railways revealed that its earnings from the passenger segment is Rs 54,733 crore between April 2022 and January 2023 against Rs 31,634 crore during the same period a year back.

The ministry further stated that its revenue from the reserved passenger segment during the current financial year so far increased 48 percent at Rs 42,945 crore, compared to Rs 29,079 crore during the same period in FY22.

The total approximate number of passengers booked from April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, is 659 million, up 7 percent compared to 618 million during the same period last year.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment between April 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, is Rs 11,788 crore, up 361 percent compared to Rs 2,555 crore during the same period in FY22.

On the other hand, in the unreserved passenger segment, the number of passengers booked from April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, surged 128 percent to 4.52 billion from 1.98 billion during the same period last year.