Railways’ revenue soars, passenger segment earnings up 73% till Jan 2023

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The Ministry of Railways said it revenue from the reserved passenger segment between April 2022 and January 2023 increased 48 percent, while earnings from the unreserved segment saw a 361 percent leap.
Indian Railways, on Thursday, February 2, announced a 73 percent increase in revenue from the passenger segment in FY23. The Ministry of Railways revealed that its earnings from the passenger segment is Rs 54,733 crore between April 2022 and January 2023 against Rs 31,634 crore during the same period a year back.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Pakistan economy on the edge of collapse — why India is worried
Feb 2, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The ministry further stated that its revenue from the reserved passenger segment during the current financial year so far increased 48 percent at Rs 42,945 crore, compared to Rs 29,079 crore during the same period in FY22.
The total approximate number of passengers booked from April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, is 659 million, up 7 percent compared to 618 million during the same period last year.
The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment between April 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, is Rs 11,788 crore, up 361 percent compared to Rs 2,555 crore during the same period in FY22.
On the other hand, in the unreserved passenger segment, the number of passengers booked from April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, surged 128 percent to 4.52 billion from 1.98 billion during the same period last year.
Also Read: India to spend over Rs 1,000 crore just on scrapping and replacing Central govt vehicles older than 15 years
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 5:44 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!