#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Railways' first 'private' train Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month, say sources

Updated : November 11, 2019 01:47 PM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of the Railways' bid to develop 50 railway stations of world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.
The train has run with an average occupancy of 80-85 percent since it began operations on October 5.
Railways' first 'private' train Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month, say sources
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Affle India's Anuj Khanna Sohum: Expect H2FY20 to be better than H1FY20

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

Tata Power looks to raise $1 billion via asset monetisation

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV