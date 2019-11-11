Earnings
Railways' first 'private' train Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month, say sources
Updated : November 11, 2019 01:47 PM IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of the Railways' bid to develop 50 railway stations of world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.
The train has run with an average occupancy of 80-85 percent since it began operations on October 5.
