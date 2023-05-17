RailTel reports highest ever operating income in 2023 fiscal

RailTel, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure services in India, has reported its highest-ever operating income of Rs 1,964 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. The company's financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2022-2023 demonstrate significant growth and positive performance.

In Q4 of FY 2022-23, RailTel achieved a consolidated operating income of Rs. 704 crore, marking a remarkable 55% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. This substantial increase in operating income is a testament to the company's robust operations and growing market presence.

The financial results also highlight a noteworthy annual revenue growth of 27% for RailTel. Additionally, the company achieved an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin of 20% in Q4, compared to 17% in the previous quarter (Q3). This improvement in the EBITDA margin demonstrates RailTel's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, RailTel's Profit Before Tax (PBT) witnessed an impressive 56% QoQ growth, reaching Rs. 67 crore in Q4 of FY 2022-2023. This notable increase in PBT reflects the company's ability to generate higher profits and deliver sustainable financial performance.

For the full financial year 2022-2023, RailTel posted a total profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs. 257 crore, surpassing the previous year's figure of Rs. 231 crore. This achievement signifies the company's consistent growth trajectory and its ability to generate substantial profits over time.

RailTel's exceptional financial performance can be attributed to its strong market position, strategic investments, and efficient operations in the telecom infrastructure sector. As a key player in the industry, RailTel continues to deliver reliable and innovative solutions to meet the growing demands of its customers.

The company's impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023 indicate its resilience and sustained growth in the dynamic telecom market. RailTel's focus on providing cutting-edge services and its commitment to customer satisfaction have contributed to its success and the achievement of record-breaking operating income.