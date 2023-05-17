RailTel reports highest ever operating income in 2023 fiscal

RailTel, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure services in India, has reported its highest-ever operating income of Rs 1,964 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. The company's financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2022-2023 demonstrate significant growth and positive performance.

In Q4 of FY 2022-23, RailTel achieved a consolidated operating income of Rs. 704 crore, marking a remarkable 55% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. This substantial increase in operating income is a testament to the company's robust operations and growing market presence.

The financial results also highlight a noteworthy annual revenue growth of 27% for RailTel. Additionally, the company achieved an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin of 20% in Q4, compared to 17% in the previous quarter (Q3). This improvement in the EBITDA margin demonstrates RailTel's effective cost management and operational efficiency.