Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Saturday reported a 20.60 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 140.98 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

The public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total consolidated total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,967 crore as against Rs 2,898 crore in the year-ago period.

RVNL was incorporated as a 100 percent owned PSU of Ministry of Railways in 2003 with the twin objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to the creation and augmentation of the capacity of rail infrastructure on fast track basis.