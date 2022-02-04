Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit down 5.8% at Rs 79.13 cr; sales up 8.8% at Rs 3,306.67 cr

Rampur-based IMFL major Radico Khaitan Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.13 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a near 6 percent year-on-year decrease. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.08 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company said its revenue from operations was up 8.84 percent to Rs 3,306.67 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,037.90 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Radico Khaitan's total expenses were at Rs 3,207.73 crore, up 9.39 percent in Q3FY22, as against Rs 2,932.29 crore.

Its sales volume of total Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was up 7.4 percent during the quarter to 6.98 million cases.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Radico Khaitan informed that its board in a meeting held on Thursday approved the establishment of a new greenfield grain-based distillery in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, with a production capacity of up to 330 KL per day. It also approved the conversion of its 140 KL per day molasses plant at Rampur, UP into dual feed.

Commenting on the development, Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said, "We are at an inflexion point and as we move forward into the next stage of growth, we are very excited to embark upon a judicious capex plan. This will enable us to expand our in-house capabilities to drive future momentum of the branded business along with securing raw material supplies".

"The investment that we are making is return accretive and will enhance value to all our stakeholders. We remain confident of the long-term potential of the Indian alcobev sector and Radico Khaitan's ability to deliver a sustainable profitable growth, he added.

With PTI inputs