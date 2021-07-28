Radico Khaitan expects to end FY22 with double-digit growth in volume

Radico Khaitan posted its Q1FY22 results. Abhishek Khaitan, MD of the company discussed the earnings fineprint.

“Our total volume growth for the current quarter was 58 percent and our EBITDA growth was 21 percent from Rs 75 crore to Rs 91 crore. The profit after tax (PAT) of the company grew by 36 percent,” he said.

If the situation remains what it is, from the month of July he is seeing a good growth back in volumes in majority of the states where the business is fully operational.

“I think we should end the year with a strong double-digit growth,” he stated.

The company has not taken any price hikes in the current quarter. “Right now the focus is more on our prestige plus segment. Also in the second half of the current year, we are planning to launch two super premium whiskies and a very high-end white spirit brand,” he mentioned.

The total debt on books is only Rs 184 crore. “We are a debt free company. The company is generating huge cashflows. There is no need of any fresh capital into the company at all,” he said.

