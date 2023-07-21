Quick Heal Technologies registers net loss of Rs 13 crore in Q1

The company's revenue slipped 16 percent to Rs 51.4 crore in this fiscal's quarter ended June from about Rs 61 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

Cybersecurity software company Quick Heal Technologies on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 12.8 crore, according to a BSE filing.

The Pune-based company had registered a net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

It also designated Vishal Salvi as its Chief Executive Officer, who is a former Infosys executive

Salvi, an independent director for the Data Security Council of India also served as the Chief Information Security Officer at Infosys, before he joined the Pune-headquartered company earlier this month.

Salvi said the company has emerged as a prominent driving force in the cybersecurity domain. The team has been addressing the ever-evolving needs and challenges of the customers, Salvi further added.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, managing director of Quick Heal Technologies stated that he's confident that the software company will continue to secure individuals, organizations, and nations.

He reckons that he along with Salvi is fully committed to transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem in India and solidifying the firm's position on the global map.