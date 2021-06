Q4FY21 saw banks report asset quality with COVID-19 impact of last year. Slippages remained elevated, restructuring increased, credit cost rose & profitability impacted. Credit cost may remain elevated due to the fact that many banks have witnessed a sharp decline in the coverage ratio, which needs to be strengthened and also, impact from the second wave needs to be seen as well.

Sequentially, a job well done, after a long time, by PSU banks. Looks like the worst of the corporate cycle may now be behind them (had mentioned in my Q3 review that corporate stress is now behind for banking sector). They reported healthy profit growth QOQ & also lower GNPA rise QOQ. However, they continue to slip on market share due to risk aversion & lower capitalization than their private counterparts.

Compared to other quarters, write-offs were pretty high in Q4FY21. This was on account of the fact that bank’s recognized NPAs from the first lockdown that took place last year. This also goes onto show that recovering small retail & SME loans was tough for banks. Another point to factor in for high write-offs is that it helps in lowering stress on future capital level of the banks. Many banks have been proactive in raising funds before announcing their Q4FY21 results!

Bank Write off, Rs cr Slippage, Rs cr AU Small Fin Bk NA 1,244.0 Federal bank NA 1,685.0 Karur Vysya Bank NA 905.0 Kotak Mah Bank NA 4,735.8 South Indian Bank NA 2,123.0 CSB Bank 2.0 188.0 Punjab & Sind Bank 66.3 1,509.7 DCB Bank 51.9 664.2 Canara Bank 2,194.0 15,287.0 Karnataka Bank 111.3 689.8 City Union Bank 212.6 1,109.7 ICICI Bank 2,745.0 11,818.0 Bandhan Bank 1,930.0 6,850.9 PNB 7,228.0 24,172.0 Equitas Holdings 171.0 514.6 Indian Bank 2,859.0 8,313.0 IndusInd Bank 1,350.0 3,829.0 IDFC Bank 2,304.0 5,318.0 RBL Bank 671.0 1,439.0 Bank of Baroda 5,747.0 12,274.0 SBI* 11,825.0 21,934.0 Bank of India 4,746.0 7,368.0 Union Bank of India 10,827.0 14,688.0 HDFC Bank 3,500.0 4,700.0 IDBI Bank 1,780.0 2,355.0 Bank of Maha 1,634.0 2,079.0 UCO Bank 2,010.0 2,450.0 Central Bank of India 4,809.0 5,848.0 YES Bank 10,323.0 11,783.0 Axis Bank 5,553.0 5,285.0

Overall, the banking sector saw a decline in their profits on a sequential basis due to interest on interest reversal & elevated provisions. The sector saw increase in stress due to COVID-19 impact of last year with GNPA rising 10.3 percent QoQ & NNPA rising 45.8 percent QoQ. The faster rise in NNPA than GNPA was due to the fact that core provision coverage ratio of the banking sector declined from 79.2 percent in Q3FY21 to 69.1 percent in Q4FY21.

Banks (Rs cr) Q4FY21 Q4FY20 Q3FY21 YOY QOQ PAT 25,479 (20,774) 27,280 NA (6.6) GNPA 795,461 859,072 721,241 (7.4) 10.3 NNPA 246,375 276,410 168,954 (10.9) 45.8 GNPA (%) 7.64 8.63 7.13 (99) 52 NNPA (%) 2.37 2.78 1.67 (41) 70

The outperformance in the banking sector on a sequential basis was led by PSU banks. Not only did they report ~30 percent QoQ rise in profits, but their GNPA increase was also in single digits despite taking into account the impact from the first wave of COVID-19. PSU banks GNPA increased by 6.4 percent QOQ when compared to +28.9 percent QoQ for private banks.

On the weaker side was their loan growth, sub 2 percent YOY & QoQ. Some of the banks have raised capital recently.

PSU Banks (Rs cr) Q4FY21 Q4FY20 Q3FY21 YOY QOQ PAT 9,860.16 (26,534.66) 7,597.29 NA 29.8 GNPA 636,504 708,646 597,945 (10.2) 6.4 NNPA 197,254 230,143 143,322 (14.3) 37.6 GNPA (%) 9.63 10.93 9.21 NNPA (%) 2.98 3.55 2.21