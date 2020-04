The Indian pharma companies are unlikely to see major impact on March quarter earnings amid the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic globally. The drug makers may post decent earnings growth on account of favourable base, analysts said.

Panic buying of chronic medicines in anticipation of an extended lockdown would aid volumes somewhat, but that would be offset by logistical disruptions in late March.

Domestic sales are expected to expand by 10–11 percent YoY led by pricing growth across the board while US sales are expected to drop 2.4 percent on a QoQ basis in 4QFY20, largely weighed by a reducing rate of approvals, brokerages said.

“The abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) pipeline that is pending approval remains healthy for most of the companies. We believe slowdown in the pace of approvals is partly a result of COVID-19-led disruption in administration activities as well as product-specific queries. Interestingly, there have been faster approvals/exemptions for products recommended or witnessing higher usage particularly in the treatment of COVID-19 or respiratory diseases,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

On the back of recurring issues in China like shutdown due to environmental concerns earlier and now due to Covid-19, most formulation manufacturers have started looking at India as an alternative source of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

"This bodes well for API players. For discretionary CRAMs, however, de-stocking at the client’s level is likely to impact near-term,” ICICIdirect said in a report.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries may see overall revenue growth driven by low base in domestic formulations segment and healthy growth in ROW/API. High base in the past year, gradual pickup in sales from new launches to result in 20 percent YoY decline in US sales. Investors will watch out for prescription trends in the specialty portfolio and outlook on potential ANDA opportunities in US Generics, the brokerage added.

For Cipla, high base and delayed potential approval ae likely to moderate the US YoY growth rate for the quarter while increased competition in gSensipar may affect overall profitability. Going ahead, update on domestic business growth and update on gAdvair filing timeline and Albuterol launch in the US will be watched.

Edelweiss Securities expects Cadila Healthcare’s top-line during the quarter to remain stable, with US revenue at $210 million is likely to decline 10 percent QoQ, due to nonrecurrence of gTamiflu. In domestic formulations, company is expected to grow by 10 percent YoY, on the back of TwinRab launch, partly offset by logistic disruption in March. EBITDA margins are estimated to remain stable at around 19 percent.

Lupin’s domestic formulations business is expected to drive revenue growth but US sales are expected to grow 2 percent QoQ to $190 million during Q4FY20 on market share gain in the two newly launched levothyroxine RLDs. Investors will eye update on remediation measures at sites under issue and update on marketing efforts for Solosec.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ US business is likely to witness growth uptrend, led by new launches. European Union, India and Russia businesses are expected to report robust growth. Outlook on domestic formulations, including Wockhardt’s acquired business and update on ANDA filings or launches over next 12–15 months will be keenly watched, according to Motilal Oswal.

Brokerages expect Aurobindo Pharma’s revenue to grow 11 percent YoY, with US flat QoQ at $420 million, due to lack of meaningful launches. Europe is likely to grow 4 percent YoY in cc, on expansion in new markets. Outlook on alternate strategies to resolve regulatory issues and inorganic growth will be watched.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said the domestic pharma market continued to grow in high single digits while the US market may see marginal benefit from dollar appreciation and potential increase in stocking at the wholesale level, which should be offset by currency depreciation in emerging markets due to declining crude prices.