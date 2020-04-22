Q4FY20 Metal sector preview: Higher steel realisations to offset lower volumes

The coronavirus outbreak and the following nationwide lockdown has impacted the volume offtake for metal companies in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. However, higher steel prices have improved realisations that may offset lower volumes, analysts said.

While steel prices in China and export markets like Vietnam have declined substantially, sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar may arrest the quantum of price decline in India during Q4FY20.

Steel prices are estimated to have increased Rs 4,500-5,500/tonne since November 2019. While Mumbai hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices rose 10 percent QoQ on an average in Q4FY20 to Rs 38,700/tonne, primary rebar prices increased 13 percent QoQ on an average to Rs 39,261/tonne. As a result, realizations are expected to increase by Rs 2,500-3,000/tonne QoQ across the steel sector in Q4FY20, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal.

The revenues of steel companies in the March quarter are likely to decline 2 percent QoQ dragged by lower volumes. Volumes are expected to fall by 9 percent, partly offset by higher realisation that may increase by 7 percent, QoQ,

Meanwhile, iron ore prices too increased during the quarter by nearly 20 percent or Rs 500-700/tonne QoQ. However, the brokerage expects iron ore cost increase for steel companies to be offset by lower coking coal prices as well as lower cost opening inventory.

As a result, EBITDA for steel companies is estimated to increase in the range of Rs 2,450-2,900/ton, QoQ.

London Metal Exchange (LME) base metal prices declined sharply in Q4FY20. On an average, Zinc was down around 11 percent to $2,131/tonne, Lead by 9 percent to $1,851/tonne and Aluminum by around 3 percent to $1,694/tonne, QoQ. Silver prices declined a tad 1 percent to Rs 44,670 per kilogram.

Rupee also depreciated around 2 percent against the US dollar, which should partly offset the fall in LME.

Going ahead, most metal plants remain operational as steel comes under essential goods, and aluminum under continuous production and hence, are allowed to operate.

Since most economic activities remain suspended locally and demand is weak, companies are operating blast furnaces and smelters at less than 50 percent capacity. Part of this output is catering to the export market, while the balance is being piled up as semi-finished inventories. Downstream operations remain suspended for all companies.