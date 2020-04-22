Earnings Q4FY20 Metal sector preview: Higher steel realisations to offset lower volumes Updated : April 22, 2020 06:55 PM IST The revenues of steel companies in the March quarter are likely to decline 2 percent QoQ dragged by lower volumes. Since most economic activities remain suspended locally and demand is weak, companies are operating blast furnaces and smelters at less than 50 percent capacity. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365