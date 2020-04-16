Earnings Q4FY20 expectation: FMCG cos likely to see revenue decline, benign raw material prices likely to aid margins Updated : April 16, 2020 08:35 PM IST Lockdown of the last 12 days will impact revenues by 13-15 percent for the quarter for most companies, HDFC Securities said in a report. Overall crude-led raw material basket has seen benign inflation during the quarter which helped companies to improve gross margins. Going ahead, HDFC Securities believes that companies that have a higher revenue mix from essential commodities will benefit more in the near term.