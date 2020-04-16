Q4FY20 expectation: FMCG cos likely to see revenue decline, benign raw material prices likely to aid margins

The coronavirus related nationwide lockdown and the broader economic slowdown are set to take a toll on the revenues of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Despite many essential categories that have witnessed pre-buying at the offtake level in the month of March, the impact of the pandemic on the sector's revenue will be sharper as the lockdown has affected transportations and channel filling opportunities for the quarter.

"Trade inventory has reduced for most categories. Lockdown of the last 12 days will impact revenues by 13-15 percent for the quarter for most companies," HDFC Securities said in a report.

According to the brokerage, FMCG companies are expected to deliver -3/-1 percent YoY revenue/Like-Like EBITDA growth in Q4FY20 as against 9/8 percent in Q4FY19 and 5/8 percent in Q3FY20.

Further, broader economic slowdown continued to impact FMCG growth in January and February, led by weak rural growth. Few categories witnessed downtrading, and companies introduced Low Unit Price Packs (LUPs) across portfolios to drive revenues.

Meanwhile, the overall crude-led raw material basket has seen benign inflation during the quarter which helped companies to improve gross margins.

However, Copra prices have seen around 5 percent inflation in Q4FY20. On the other hand, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) saw a 4 percent fall from its peak in October/November 2019, which should ease the pressure on liquor companies. The FMCG companies are rationalizing advertising and promotion (A&P) costs and overheads to support margins, the brokerage added.

On an aggregate basis, revenues of consumer goods companies in Q4FY20 are expected to decline by 2.6 percent while net profit may rise by 0.4 percent, YoY, according to the brokerage.

EBITDA during the quarter under review may fall by 1.4 percent and EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 33 bps to 26.7 percent.

Going ahead, HDFC Securities believes that companies that have a higher revenue mix from essential commodities will benefit more in the near term.

"In turbulent times, companies with strong distribution, product diversification and superior execution, are expected to gain further market share. Bolt-on acquisitions are likely to gain pace as small players find it difficult to sustain themselves," the brokerage said.

During the January-March period, the Nifty FMCG index has corrected by over 9 percent.

"While the sector doesn’t offer value bargains yet, we see better opportunities in select stocks where business models are strong and valuations have normalised in the last 12-18 months and now more in sync and reflective of their medium-term growth potential," HDFC Securities said.