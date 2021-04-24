Q4 results: HCL profit falls by 26%, others among big four IT companies report profit

The profit of the company in December 2020 quarter was Rs 3982 crore.

The big four players in the IT and ITES industry— Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys— reported some mixed results in the fourth quarter ending March 2021.

HCL Technologies saw a constant currency revenue growth of 2.5 percent in fourth quarter and a 3 percent revenue growth in dollar terms, which was lower than what the market was expecting. It recorded 20.4 percent EBIT margins which did surpass market estimates for the company.

Analysts had predicted lower margins for HCL on the back of several rounds of wage hikes and a Rs 728 crore one-time bonus given to employees for hitting the $10 billion revenue milestone in the year. As a result net income was down 25.6 percent in the quarter even as net revenue went up by 1.8 percent.

TCS ended its strong year with a strong finish as well. The tech giant reported a US$ revenue growth of 5 percent and constant currency revenue growth of 4.2 percent sequentially. The company also reported the highest EBIT margins in over 5 years, with a 26.8 percent margin. The company also reported the highest order book number of any quarter at $9.2 billion. The company added nearly 20,000 new employees in the quarter while the 12-month IT services attrition was at an all-time low of 7.2 percent.

The growth was significantly aided by major deals with North American corporations like the partnership with Prudential Financials and its acquisition of Postbank Systems from Deutsche Bank. All of this resulted in the company seeing a 6.26 percent increase in its consolidated profit.

IT services major Wipro also had a strong showing. The company had its third straight quarter with a strong performance. The company reported a constant currency revenue growth of 3.9 percent from the previous quarter and EBIT margins of 20.9 percent as a result of wage pressure hikes. The company also closed on 12 large deals with a total contractual value of $1.4 billion. Wipro also added over 18,000 new employees to its roster in the last quarter though the attrition is higher at 12.1 percent. The company saw marginal growth in its profit with 0.1 percent growth but has posted guidance of 2-4 percent for its US$ revenue for the next financial year.

Infosys had what its CFO called a landmark year with superior shareholder returns backed by robust operating metrics and strong growth across revenue, margins and free cash flows. The company reported a 2 percent constant currency revenue growth and a 2.8 percent US$ revenue growth over the last quarter. Over the entire year, the company posted a constant currency revenue growth of 5 percent, much higher than its other 3 large rivals.

Though, the company’s profits did decline 2.3 percent sequentially due to market factors and wage hike pressures. Infosys expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14 percent in constant currency and a 22-24 percent EBIT margin in the upcoming financial year, as it expects a bounce back from the pandemic affected market. The company saw 24.5 percent EBIT margins for Q4 which was a slight decline because of the decline in profits but still ahead of its other competitors.

All four companies saw significant margins even as profits declined or only showed marginal growth. The reduced expenditure in the forms of the work-from-home model even offset the pressure of simple wage hikes on the company. The stock prices for each of the companies have rallied over 100 percent apart from TCS which saw a slightly smaller rally of around 80 percent.